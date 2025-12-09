Why Did Automakers Start To Use MacPherson Struts?

MacPherson struts are fairly common in modern cars, particularly in front-wheel-drive formats. So why is this specific independent suspension setup so popular? As is the case with many things engineering, automakers have their fair share of reasons to incorporate a certain design or technology. More often than not, it boils down to cost, and it's no different here. From an OEM perspective, the hardware is simple and gets the job done without breaking the bank.

The MacPherson layout is pretty straightforward, with a steering knuckle, lower control arm, coil spring, damper, and a top mount, completing the arrangement. As far as common automotive suspensions go, the MacPherson strut is generally considered the least complicated – it's a basic triangular design, forming a three-point fixing structure between the wheel and chassis.

Modern MacPherson layouts have progressed quite far from the initial design, but their ethos is pretty close to the original, making the technology common among many designs you see on the street today. Let's look at how MacPherson struts came to be and what advantages they offer in modern suspension systems.