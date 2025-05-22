What's The Point Of Negative Camber Wheels?

When used responsibly and in moderation, adding negative camber can make a car handle better in more intense driving situations, like on a racetrack. Every car has specific and precise geometry that dictates its manufacturer recommended camber settings, but in most cases for cars that don't spend much time driving aggressively or on race tracks, it's best to keep things closer to neutral.

When a car has extreme negative camber, it causes irregular tire wear since only the inner corner of the tire is ever consistently in contact with the road surface. When a tire is more neutrally oriented, in contrast, the tread wears more consistently since the entire width of the tread is in consistent contact with the road surface.

So why is it that you sometimes see a car driving down the road with such aggressive negative camber? Past a certain point it's just an aesthetic decision, a matter of taste. Some people think it looks cool to stance a car. It's not recommended in most common driving situations though, since it minimizes the contact patch of each tire. In fact, when you're primarily driving straight like most cars on public roads, intense negative camber actually makes your car accelerate slower and it increases your stopping distances.