Why Did The Ford Raptor V8 Go Away In 2017?
The Ford F-150 Raptor — the maniacal, all-out crazy version of the humble F-150 — is an incredibly capable off-road machine that can take you anywhere, quickly. Thanks its ferocious V8 engine, the truck was one of the vehicles that defined the 2010s. But in the second generation, Ford ditched the V8 for a more efficient — and quieter — Ecoboost V6. Ford didn't give Raptor fans much opportunity to grumble about the new engine, however, as it produced 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque compared to the outgoing model's 411 hp and 434 lb-ft, though paired with the now-much-maligned 10-speed transmission.
The decision to offer just the V6 turbocharged engine came down to Ford's single-minded goal: to go fast off-road. The switch to the aluminum V6 from its cast-iron V8 predecessor, along with the use of high-strength steel and aluminium alloys, resulted in the vehicle shedding a whopping 500 pounds. The weight reduction, combined with the more powerful engine, Ford said, significantly improved its power-to-weight ratio while also making it more efficient, which has been the name of the game in the automotive industry for the last 15 years or more.
Ford said the Raptor V6 was 23% more efficient than the outgoing V8, while offering a 21% gain in torque-to-weight ratio. The EcoBoost V6 in the 2017 Raptor was the second generation of the 3.5-liter motor, which was thoroughly overhauled and now featured both direct and port fuel injection to comply with Tier III emissions regulations.
But the Raptor returned with a V8
While Ford was being battered black and blue on social media and forums for its decision to drop the visceral V8 for the quieter, more efficient V6, the sales numbers reflected an altogether different story. Prior to the launch of the third-generation Raptor, the company revealed that the V6s — that is, the second-gen Raptor — actually outsold the V8 generation. Ford, naturally, continued with the Ecoboost for the third generation, launched in 2021, but also brought back the thundering V8 and called the result the Raptor R , featuring a 5.2-liter V8 making a mind-numbing 700 horsepower.
Mostly because of emissions regulations, this supercharged motor, shared with the Mustang Shelby GT500, makes slightly less horsepower than its 760-hp sports-car sibling. But the Raptor R is significantly more powerful than the Ecobbost V6 and has ample power — to put it lightly — to blast through the Baja or cruise along the highway.
The R is heavier than the regular Raptor due to its bigger engine and the reinforcements added to the chassis because of the additional weight and power. But that glorious V8 sound is back, and as a bonus, it's accompanied by the supercharger's signature whine. The Raptor seems to be a key part of Ford's plan to become the Porsche of the off-road world, and maybe the V8 will continue to sing its song for years to come.