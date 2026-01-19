Why Did The Ford Raptor V8 Go Away In 2017?

The Ford F-150 Raptor — the maniacal, all-out crazy version of the humble F-150 — is an incredibly capable off-road machine that can take you anywhere, quickly. Thanks its ferocious V8 engine, the truck was one of the vehicles that defined the 2010s. But in the second generation, Ford ditched the V8 for a more efficient — and quieter — Ecoboost V6. Ford didn't give Raptor fans much opportunity to grumble about the new engine, however, as it produced 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque compared to the outgoing model's 411 hp and 434 lb-ft, though paired with the now-much-maligned 10-speed transmission.

The decision to offer just the V6 turbocharged engine came down to Ford's single-minded goal: to go fast off-road. The switch to the aluminum V6 from its cast-iron V8 predecessor, along with the use of high-strength steel and aluminium alloys, resulted in the vehicle shedding a whopping 500 pounds. The weight reduction, combined with the more powerful engine, Ford said, significantly improved its power-to-weight ratio while also making it more efficient, which has been the name of the game in the automotive industry for the last 15 years or more.

Ford said the Raptor V6 was 23% more efficient than the outgoing V8, while offering a 21% gain in torque-to-weight ratio. The EcoBoost V6 in the 2017 Raptor was the second generation of the 3.5-liter motor, which was thoroughly overhauled and now featured both direct and port fuel injection to comply with Tier III emissions regulations.