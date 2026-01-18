Here's Why GM Went Bankrupt

It's said that dominance breeds confidence, which in turn leads to complacency. The same can be said for General Motors (GM), which, for much of the 20th century, dominated the auto industry, as the Harvard Business School noted. Controlling nearly 46% of the U.S. market in the 1950s is no small feat, and GM did exactly that by offering "a car for every purse and purpose." But that led to the automaker becoming a little too comfortable at the head of the table.

GM's long decline stemmed less from a single mistake than from a sustained failure to do what once made it great: closely tracking consumers, responding to competitors, and aligning structure with strategy. While GM chose to stick with what worked in the past, namely large cars and trucks, consumers started moving away from its offerings. Instead, buyers were gravitating towards smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles, and Asian automakers rose to heed the call.

GM, on the other hand, could not keep up with the shifting trends, which is hard to wrap your head around now when it's the second-largest EV maker in the U.S. What didn't help was the fact that the company organization was ripe for conflict. Resources were scarce and multiple layers of management and divisions were competing for whatever they could get, instead of working together.