The Massive Engines That Made The SS United States The Fastest Ocean Liner In History

Americans are no strangers to big engines. The biggest engine ever fitted to a production car – Cadillac's 500-cubic-inch V8 — hails from the U.S., and bigger engines still would likely have followed had the EPA not stopped the fun in the 1970s. However, if really big engines are your thing, then it's best to move away from cars, and start focusing on other, larger bits of kit.

Forget trucks and planes, and instead take a look at what's out on the water. America knows how to screw together a decently large and powerful ship engine as it happens, and arguably the best ever example of this is the mighty SS United States. The gargantuan ocean liner completed its maiden voyage in 1951, although it really made a name for itself the following year. Sailing from New York to Cornwall, England, in record time, it can still lay claim to the fastest-ever transatlantic round trip ever.

To achieve such a feat in an almost-1,000-foot-long ocean liner requires some serious grunt — way more than a fleet of Caddy engines would provide — so the $78 million SS United States instead used four 1,000-psi steam turbines and eight boilers, which could muster up a scarcely comprehensible 240,000 horsepower. That's enough grunt to push the 53,330-ton ship through the water at 44 statute miles per hour, which is certainly a statistic worth celebrating.