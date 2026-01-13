Small Plane Crashes Happen Far More Often Than You Probably Think

Just days before Christmas last year, retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle died in a tragic plane crash, along with his wife, children, and three others. On Saturday, People reports Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez was one of six people killed in another small plane crash. The crashes weren't related, but seeing multiple high-profile plane crashes in less than a month does tend to catch people's attention. Is flying getting more dangerous? Is the Federal Aviation Administration failing at its job? Maybe, but it's also true that small planes crash far more often than a lot of people realize.

For now, it doesn't appear the FAA has released its final crash figures for 2025, but despite several high-profile plane crashes last year, last year likely wasn't especially notable in terms of the total number of plane crashes, even if crash-related deaths might be higher. The crashes themselves were still horrific, and it doesn't change the pain felt by friends, family, and the greater community, but on average, the U.S. sees more than three plane crashes every single day. Notable crashes certainly grab national headlines, but the vast majority are really only covered locally.

In fact, if the second half of the year ends up looking like the first half, air travel in 2025 might have actually been safer than 2024. As the industry publication Airport Technology reported back in November, from January to July of 2025, the U.S. saw 623 plane crashes or about 3.4 per day. Meanwhile, in the first six months of 2024, we saw 729 plane crashes, or about 4.0 per day. Overall, it's good when fewer planes crash, and the U.S. is a big country, but still. That's a lot of plane crashes.