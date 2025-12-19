Retired NASCAR Race-Winner Greg Biffle Killed In Plane Crash Alongside Six Others
The world of stock car racing is in shock after a corporate jet crash in North Carolina on Thursday. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle and six other people were killed when his Cessna Citation II crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Statesville Regional Airport, 45 miles north of Charlotte. There were no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
The Cessna took off from the airport on Thursday morning, then quickly circled to land. According to WSOC-TV, eyewitnesses saw the aircraft clip the tree line at an adjacent golf course, smash through the airport's perimeter fence, then slide to a halt while in flames. North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that there were seven fatalities, but didn't identify any of the victims. However, the families of victims confirmed what many already believed. Biffle was onboard along with his wife Cristina, five-year-old son Ryder, and 14-year-old daughter Emma. Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth were also onboard. It's unclear who was flying the plane.
Biffle had a racing career that most would envy
Biffle was a Hall of Fame nominee and named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023 for his career accomplishments. The Washington native won the 2000 Craftsman Truck Series championship and 2002 Busch Series championship before making his full-time Cup Series debut in 2003. Over a 16-year career in NASCAR's top series, almost entirely behind the wheel of the Roush No. 16 Ford, he collected 19 wins and 175 top tens. Biffle left full-time competition after the 2017 Cup Series season. On his death, NASCAR released a statement:
"NASCAR is devastated by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, son Ryder, Craig Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton in a fatal plane crash.
Greg was more than a champion driver, he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many. His passion for racing, his integrity, and his commitment to fans and fellow competitors alike made a lasting impact on the sport.
On the track, Greg's talent and tenacity earned him championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as numerous wins and accolades in the NASCAR Cup Series. Beyond his racing career, he gave of himself for the betterment of our community. Most notably, Greg spent countless hours of his time helping the citizens of North Carolina during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. His tireless work saved lives.
Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Greg's entire family, friends, and all who were touched by his life."
Biffle gave his time and money to those who needed it
Condolences from dignitaries across stock car racing, from Richard Petty to Team Penske, also mentioned how Biffle was kind, selfless and generous. He was an avid pilot, owning multiple planes and a helicopter. When Hurricane Helene struck Western North Carolina and left many in isolated mountain communities cut off from assistance, Biffle used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies out to those who needed them most. He told WRAL, "We dropped insulin, EpiPens, formula, diapers, food, water, chainsaw, gasoline. About everything I could fit in the helicopter, we dropped at that location. They were so thankful."
Biffle will be sorely missed not only for his contributions to racing, but also for the impression he left off of the track. It's rare to see anyone rise to that level of fame and wealth and still care about their community on a personal level.