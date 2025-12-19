Retired NASCAR Race-Winner Greg Biffle Killed In Plane Crash Alongside Six Others

The world of stock car racing is in shock after a corporate jet crash in North Carolina on Thursday. Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle and six other people were killed when his Cessna Citation II crashed while attempting an emergency landing at Statesville Regional Airport, 45 miles north of Charlotte. There were no survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

The Cessna took off from the airport on Thursday morning, then quickly circled to land. According to WSOC-TV, eyewitnesses saw the aircraft clip the tree line at an adjacent golf course, smash through the airport's perimeter fence, then slide to a halt while in flames. North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that there were seven fatalities, but didn't identify any of the victims. However, the families of victims confirmed what many already believed. Biffle was onboard along with his wife Cristina, five-year-old son Ryder, and 14-year-old daughter Emma. Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth were also onboard. It's unclear who was flying the plane.