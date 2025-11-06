UPS Cargo Plane Crash Death Toll Rises To 12, As Authorities Give Up On Finding Anyone Who's Missing Still Alive

Two days after a UPS cargo plane crashed in Kentucky, the Louisville Courier Journal now reports the confirmed death toll has risen to 12, with nine people still unaccounted for. Sadly, emergency crews reportedly no longer believe it's likely that any of those currently missing will be found alive and are now focused on finding and recovering their bodies. Due to the size of the fire, it will likely take some time, though, since emergency crews have so much rubble to search through.

As Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters, "There's so much debris there. There's so much charred, mangled metal that not all the bodies may have been located until you look underneath certain things, so that is going through the various layers of debris on the field. That will begin now."

So far, emergency crews have been able to keep the fires from reigniting, although they're still worried about flare-ups. Air quality has also reportedly returned to normal, although a shelter-in-place warning still remains in effect for those living within a quarter-mile of the crash site. While there is some risk of additional fires breaking out again, the crash also left plenty of exposed wires that could still pose a danger to those in the area.