Why Do Spark Plugs Have Different Tip Shapes And What Are The Differences?

If you're like us, you've done a lot of thinking lately about the different shapes and lengths of spark plug tips. But odds are that you're nothing like us (good for you), and you've given absolutely no thought to why the tips on some spark plugs are different from others. Maybe you've had more pressing things to think about, like, oh, we don't know, literally any other topic. But that's why we're here, to answer the questions you've never asked.

Bear with us, though, there are important reasons why spark plug tips are different lengths and widths, and learning about those different reasons can help you understand how spark plugs work. Alternatively, you may decide to excoriate us in the comments for the stuff you think we got wrong. Either way, welcome! While you're at it, check out these common myths about spark plugs.

The main reason that spark plug tips have different shapes has to do with the different needs of performance engines compared to your run-of-the-mill car or SUV. The cylinders in racing engines and those that are turbocharged run hot with a lot of pressure and need cold spark plugs that don't stick down so far into the cylinder. Common consumer vehicles run better with hot plugs that fire close to the piston. That's why a lot of modern plugs have a longer thread area and center electrodes that stick out past the thread. The ceramic part of the tips differs for hot and cold plugs, and the shorter ones are used for performance engines because they dissipate heat better. Then you have single-ground electrodes, multiple-ground electrodes, and surface gap plugs with no ground electrodes, for similar reasons.