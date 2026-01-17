Can Extreme Heat Or Cold Break Car Windows?

As improbable as it sounds, news anchors across the United States have noted cases of car windows cracking or shattering without any impact. Outlets like News 8 reported that cars sitting outside in the heat received cracks in their windshields. These cracks appeared almost out of nowhere, and in some cases, they showed up as soon as drivers turned the air conditioning on.

The root of the problem is uneven temperature change. When a car is left in direct sunlight, its glass and metal surfaces heat up at different rates. This produces built-in stress before the car ever hits the road. When cold air from the A/C hits the inside surface, one side of the glass cools down unevenly and shrinks too quickly. That stress needs to go somewhere, and any little chips or weaknesses become common breaking points.

KOCO 5 News in Oklahoma also reported that auto glass shops received multiple cases of shattered windshields. These happened during heat waves when temperatures outside reached triple digits. Cold winters pose the same kind of risk. Freezing temperatures outside can cause glass to contract, and blasting the defroster inside the vehicle could introduce heat unevenly to just one side of the window. Like with the A/C on hot days, this creates enough internal stress to crack or shatter it.