Why Car Windows Shatter Into Glass Pebbles – But Windshields Don't

Ever since the birth of the motor vehicle, engineers have looked for new ways to make cars safer. The modern three-point seat belt design dates back to 1959. The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 208, which took effect on January 1, 1968, requires all new U.S. cars to be equipped with seat belts for the front seats. Nearly six decades after its introduction, this same piece of regulation was responsible for Volkswagen having to recall the ID Buzz.

The evolution of car-glass safety standards, ultimately codified in FMVSS 205, took place over time and established the glass performance requirements we know today. The main reason front windshields never really shatter is that they are made of laminated glass, while other car windows are typically tempered glass panels.

The plastic layer between the two sheets of glass helps windshields stay in one piece after impact. This minimizes the possibility of glass shards flying into the cabin. In contrast, other (tempered) car windows are designed to shatter into glass pebbles for emergency egress and to reduce the chances of serious lacerations.