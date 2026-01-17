ZZ Top's '33 Ford Eliminator Coupe Showed '80s Kids What Hot Rods Were Supposed To Be

Automotive enthusiasts might mostly remember the 1980s as a time of square Japanese econoboxes, fake wood American station wagons and minivans, the occasional C4 Corvette, and smatterings of European cars such as W124 Mercedes-Benzes, Saab 900s, and the BMW 3-series. Don't take any of that as a knock; 1980s cars are generally darn good, and they still serve as daily drivers for a great number of people. But in the midst of this menagerie, if we were allowed to watch MTV or our parents owned albums by Texas rock bands, a red '33 Ford hot rod was blowing plenty of minds.

ZZ Top's "Eliminator" was a 1983 hit album that was able to sell at least 10 million copies in the U.S. alone. Three of the album's singles — "Sharp Dressed Man," "Legs," and "Gimme All Your Lovin'" — got music videos that were on heavy rotation in the '80s. More importantly, those three videos featured that familiar red '33 Ford with a distinctive yellow-and-black ZZ painted down the side. For kids who were more accustomed to seeing Volvos that looked like veritable cardboard boxes, it was a revelation.

If an '80s rock band wanted to show off a car, it was usually a sports car, such as Sammy Hagar's black Ferrari 512BB seen in the "I Can't Drive 55" video. But ZZ Top is a different kind of rock band, reveling in southern swagger and vintage American vibes. The band's members sport sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats, and long beards (except for drummer Frank Beard). And they have excellent taste in classic cars.