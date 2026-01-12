Now Ukrainian Drones Are Taking Out The Riders (But Not The Horses) Of Russian Cavalry, What Century Am I In?

Coming into the year 2026, Ukrainian drone operators are getting better at taking out Russian horse cavalry, and yes that is a real sentence. Over the last few weeks, the invading army appears to be experimenting with new forms of assault, given that its advance has slowed to a crawl. Large-wave attacks were neutralized by NATO-made heavy artillery, and motorized transports have been torn apart by kamikaze drones and land mines. That led to individual soldiers trying to rush across no-man's land on foot, but drones made short work of them. What's left to try but returning to the 19th century?

In strict military terms, what the Russians are deploying are probably closer to dragoons than proper cavalry. As with earlier ATV assaults, this is just old-fashioned Russian infantry using a vehicle to move around quickly before jumping off and fighting on foot. It speaks volumes that they've gotten to this point: the invaders must be desperate for spare parts, forcing them to turn to animals. That's an indicator of general economic deterioration. However, as the Telegraph points out, horses are not made of metal, a tactical advantage against magnetic land mines.

That's not to say these horses aren't hi-tech! The Russians have outfitted their horses with Starlink terminals, and yes that is also a real sentence. The Kyiv Post reports soldiers throwing a rig together, including a dish and a console. As the article notes, SpaceX is supposedly not doing business with Russia, but workarounds grant the soldiers access. Russian military expert Samuel Bendett told Forbes that this all looks like ad hoc improvisation by individual units in the field, rather than a coordinated doctrine from Moscow.