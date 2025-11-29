China Might Ban Retractable Door Handles: Here's Why

China is considering a ban on retractable door handles, which were popularized by Tesla in the early 2010s. In September 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology began drafting guidelines that could lead to a ban fully retractable door handles by 2027, owing to safety concerns over their usability in emergency situations. Tests in China have revealed that retractable electric handles fail more often than mechanical ones in the event of a side impact, with only a 67% reliability rate compared to 98% for the latter.

The ministry has released a draft document to propose various standards for these handles in the country. The document states that each door in a vehicle should have external handles with a mechanical release. If a vehicle uses an internal electric handle, it must include a mechanical failsafe, allowing the doors to be opened from the outside in case of an accident. The document also lists the specific sizes and locations for these handles, both internally and externally. These new safety requirements are reportedly aiming to standardize where handles are located, create guidelines for door-handle designs, and make sure door handles function when the car loses power.

These recommendations may be a response to incidents where retractable handles failed to open during accidents. A recent example in the U.S. involved a Tesla Cybertruck that caught fire with people trapped inside, while bystanders were unable to open the doors. The victims' families has since sued Tesla over these alleged design defects.