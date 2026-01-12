Before There Was The Callaway Twin-Turbo Corvette, There Was The Duntov Turbo Corvette

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette, launched for the 2020 model year, rewrote the rulebook for America's homegrown supercar — especially when it comes to powertrains. First, the 2020 Stingray switched from a front to a rear mid-engine layout, then the 2023 Corvette Z06 switched to a flat-plane crank. Then, the ZR1 provided a shock to the supercar system in 2025, when it debuted with a twin-turbocharged V8, representing the first factory-installed turbo on a Corvette. But that's only true if we're talking about Corvettes built at a Chevy/GM factory.

Some of the biggest names in the aftermarket had begun offering turn-key turbocharged Corvettes of their own in the late 1970s, including companies like Callaway and Lingenfelter. These companies, which are still in business, occupy a sort of halfway position between the OEMs and DIY mechanics by professionally modifying new cars for standout performance. Roush is another example that may be better recognized today. Before the Callaway or Lingenfelter Vettes, however, there was a turbocharged Corvette named for the master himself: Zora Arkus-Duntov.

The Duntov Turbo Corvette was manufactured by American Custom Industries — a company that had partnered previously with Corvette racer John Greenwood. Arkus-Dontov, known as the father of the modern Corvette, retired from Chevy in 1975, and at around the same time, ACI was on the hunt for its next project. ACI proposed a joint effort to Zora, and thus was born the Duntov Turbo Corvette, which was eventually designed to live up to Duntov's personal vision for the Vette.