GT stands for "Grand Touring" or "Gran Turismo," the PlayStation gem that revolutionized racing games. Bam, done, we've cracked the case. Well, no, we can't leave it here, because telling you what words form the "GT" initialism doesn't foster deeper understanding.

Like many cool automotive terms, GT comes to us from Italy. A "Grand Tourer" or "Gran Turismo" model was a "do it all" kind of car, and the automotive moniker likely originated with the 1930 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo. Thank goodness the Italian and English words happen to start with the same letter.

Even though the GT designation has become rather diluted, looking at the GT cars of the 1950s and '60s will give you a good idea of what the term used to mean. A "Grand Touring" car had to be sporty enough and comfortable enough to slot neatly between true luxury cars and all-out sports cars. Long distances could be swallowed up in relative comfort at high speeds, with sufficient handling prowess in reserve to manage turns when they arose.

By this definition, we can look at cars such as Ferrari's 250 GT series as perhaps the quintessential Grand Touring line, with such legends as the 250 GT SWB, Spyder California, and the most beautiful car of all time — don't argue, it is — the 250 GT Pinin Farina Coupe. Even some cars without the GT name clearly fit into this mould, such as the Jaguar E-Type, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5.