Why You Should Stop Using Tap Water In Your Windshield Washer Reservoir

We've all been there. You're behind the wheel, and the windshield needs cleaning. You activate the windshield washer fluid pump, only to hear a whirring sound and see nothing spray. The instinct might be to grab a garden hose or a bottle of water to fill the reservoir. However, that seemingly simple fix might lay the groundwork for a future repair bill. Despite the appeal of saving time and a few bucks, using just H2O, especially from the tap, isn't a wise move.

The reason is that the windshield washer systems in modern cars are a network of pumps, nozzles, hoses, and sensors not designed to work with untreated water. Depending on where you live, tap water may contain minerals and other substances that can accumulate in the system, impacting usability. In winter, trouble can multiply when water freezes, blocking flow and making components vulnerable to damage. Proper washer fluid — which is more complicated than you might think — is engineered to prevent these problems.