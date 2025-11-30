5 Naked Motorcycles That Can Out Drag Your Average Superbike

Naked motorcycles are one of the best ways to experience pure, unfiltered speed. While faired motorcycles are built with the racetrack in mind, naked motorcycles are for the streets. You get a stripped-down motorcycle devoid of a full fairing and a relatively upright, comfortable riding position — courtesy of a taller one-piece handlebar instead of clip-ons. Even the engine is tuned to be usable for daily commutes. The heady power outputs of faired superbikes are available only at the top of their rev range.

Today's supernaked and hypernaked motorcycles share almost everything with their faired siblings. You get the same frame and engine, which is a trend seen in beginner motorcycles as well. However, the engine is mostly tweaked for the mid-range at the expense of high power outputs. This formula makes today's naked motorcycles — hypernakeds specifically — as quick as a decent faired superbike, if not quicker.

These hypernakeds are fast, and most of the motorcycles in this list can cross 60 miles per hour around the three-second mark. This puts them on par with most modern 200PS+ superbikes. That's face-peeling levels of acceleration we are talking about. Before we get on with it, we'll mention that we are not including electric motorcycles. There are a lot of boutique electric two-wheeled bikemakers, and many of them claim acceleration times below three seconds. At this time, though, these claims feel like snake oil, and it will take time for them to be tested by verified agencies.