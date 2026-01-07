Jalopnik Readers Implore Their Fellow Drivers To Listen To This Advice In The New Year
Earlier this week, a few days into the new year, we asked you lovely readers to tell us about the advice you wanted to impart on your fellow motorists in 2026. What driving-related New Year's resolutions did you think other people need to make? There's a lot of potential here, because I'm sure even the best race car drivers could do with some improvement to their on-road behaviors, and certainly all normal folk have things they should be doing on the road — or, stop doing.
When Ryan posed the question to you he gave a couple good examples: people need to use their turn signals, no matter the situation, and people need to avoid blocking the intersection. Your answers ranged from broad to specific, covering a wide range of driving topics. I've rounded up my favorite answers here for your enjoyment. Hopefully there's a piece of advice in here that you'll take to heart in the new year.
Pay attention
In the simplest terms – pay attention to what you are doing. Stop being distracted, give 100% of your attention to driving your vehicle the right way. So many of the common complaints we have every time something like this is posted would simply vanish if people gave driving their full attention and actually cared about doing it right.
Absolutely this! People need to stop holding their phones, stop leaving the signal on for miles, remember to actual use a signal, stop not doing even the speed limit, get out of the left lane.
When you are at a stoplight, PAY ATTENTION! Even if you're not first in line. There's almost nothing more aggravating than seeing the line at a standstill after the green because someone is texting or whatever it is they're doing.
just DRIVE. You are not as competent at multitasking as you think you are while you are operating a motor vehicle. JUST DRIVE. (I have other thoughts but, lets keep it simple).
Submitted by: cintocrunch1, Jeff Meyer, JimmieG, C. Dub
We could really just end it after this one.
Adhere to the correct right-of-way
Stop making up your own traffic laws: don't let everyone at a 4-way stop go ahead of you regardless of the order you arrive at the sign; when making a right turn don't yield to cars turning left on green; don't motion cars to turn left through the gap you left with the stopped car in front of you when one lane is still moving. You're not being nice; you're creating a traffic hazard!
All good advice. As the saying often goes – be predictable, not polite. Also, if you do leave a gap for a car to turn in front of you, don't wave them through. Let them determine if it's safe or not.
I had a job where I had to drive all day. During training it was emphasized to never ever wave anyone though anything ever. If we were seen doing so it was a fireable offense. The training echo'd what you just said. "Be predictable not polite". We were drilled on right of way, when to take it and when to give it.
Unless you're sitting in stop and go traffic, DO NOT stop in the lane of travel to let someone in/turn or let a pedestrian cross(unless its a crosswalk of course). I cannot tell you how many times a week I see someone do this.
Submitted by: Randomizer, Dynamic Presence, Biff Magnitude, Nick B
This all bothers me SO much.
Turn on your headlights
RTFM, and pay close attention to the part that talks about how your headlights work.
I followed some idiot in a BLACK RAV4 for at least two miles the other night with no headlights on. I flashed them numerous times as did oncoming vehicles. Apparently after being flashed 10+ times they got the hint.
Remember that you're not an "Island of One" on the roads. We need to be able to see you and you need to be able to see us. What does that mean? First, DRLs are not headlights. You might have glowing gauges and a digital instrument panel, but that doesn't mean your lights are on. From dusk until dawn and in all bad weather, push the button to turn on your lights or make sure AUTO is selected on your light knob/button/switch. Look for the green headlight on your instrument panel if you're unsure. But driving in the dark with just your DRLs and your lights off should be grounds for a stiff fine or loss of license as it is beyond dangerous to pedestrians and other drivers. Second, you need to be able to see us. That means get the snow and ice off of your windows and roof of your car before setting off. Keep in mind that the snow on your roof will blow onto your back window so clean it off before driving. Use your rear window and side mirror defoggers. Make sure your wipers are in excellent condition. Lastly, remember that many, many drivers have dashcams and will show if you're driving without lights on and if you couldn't fully see out of your car and you'll be at fault. So take a few minutes to clean things off and don't be stupid out there!
Submitted by: Chase, Nick B, Xavier96
It's baffling how many cars I see driving around without headlights on that I know come with automatic headlights. Why would you turn the switch from auto to off???
Get out of the left lane
Left lane is for passing, I don't care if you think you're going fast enough, get out of the way.
Submitted by: Oprah Winfrey
Thanks, Oprah
Get out of the right lane
My advice is about safety. To my fellow SoCal drivers, get out of the far-right lane unless you're about to exit. Between other drivers merging onto and exiting from the freeway, and the countless semi's perfectly willing to run you off the road, driving a littler faster to keep up with traffic in the other lanes is FAR safer than keeping to the right and driving slowly. There's just too much chaos going on in in those outer lanes.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
Having now lived in LA for over five years, this is absolutely correct.
Make safe rights on red
Come to a complete stop before taking a right on red. Also, look at the sidewalk on your right for pedestrians when doing so, not just the road to the left – the life you save might be my own.
Submitted by: Christian
Yup.
Use your Bluetooth
Connect your phone to your vehicle's bluetooth and stop using one hand to hold your phone while talking on speaker. Everyone knows your 2022 Equinox has this capability. (on the flip side of this, to LEO – start enforcing hands-free laws to stop idiots like this)
Submitted by: 86eldorado
I don't understand people who do this at all.
No more wide turns
When you're in a left turn lane that's next to a median, THERE IS NO REASON TO SWING RIGHT BEFORE YOU TURN LEFT. You aren't driving an 18-wheeler, you're driving a Toyota RAV4.
Submitted by: JonRob 951
People who do this suck.
Don't be a jerk
Don't be a jerk. Seriously, this is the best advice I can give anyone for anything. Don't be the reason someone else has a bad day. Don't be that guy. See a cyclist? give 'em room. See a pedestrian crossing the road? Slow down, stop, let them cross. Someone needs to merge? Let them. Having a bad day? Take a deep breath and don't let that affect the way you drive. Are you an aggressive driver? Maybe try to be less aggressive today. Slow down. Don't push the limits. Just... be nice.
This. If I learned one thing from the pandemic lockdowns, it's that being in a rush is silly and just makes everything worse for everyone, myself included. So I try not to let myself be in a rush. I try not to be late, but if I'm gonna be late, I'm gonna be late and that will be that. No sense making it worse by recklessly trying to make up for my previous errors, that typically just compounds them.
Calm down. Give other drivers space and if somebody does something foolish, do your best to avoid them and let it go. If you do something foolish and somebody overreacts...Let it go. Take deep breaths and think calm thoughts.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious, Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death, Biff Magnitude
This goes for people at the airport, too.
Don't drive
Take the blue pill. It's a Monday. No need to drive today. Stay in bed. Take the day off.
Be strategic and reduce the number of trips you take. With the exception of pleasure drives, in less time on the road is good for your wallet, your sanity, and everyone else.
Submitted by: Frank C., Stephen.
Yeah, please get off the roads.
Some good general advice
Drink lots of coffee before your commute.
Listen to a political podcast that's in opposition to your views.
Bring a snack for the ride, like a bowl of cereal or an ice cream cone.
Turn your heat WAY up. It's very relaxing.
To help the miles pass, mount an iPad on your dashboard so you can watch Boss Baby while driving.
Brushing snow off is for ninnies... best to remove it during an Italian tune-up.
Me, I like to lock eyes with everyone I pass. That way, they can see my car better and understand I am the Alpha Driver in that situation. If they don't acknowledge by saluting in my direction, then at the next light I will do a brake stand and roll some coal to make sure they know who they are dealing with.
Submitted by: Scotty the J, Stephen.
Totally.