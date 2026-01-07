Jalopnik Readers Implore Their Fellow Drivers To Listen To This Advice In The New Year

Remember that you're not an "Island of One" on the roads. We need to be able to see you and you need to be able to see us. What does that mean? First, DRLs are not headlights. You might have glowing gauges and a digital instrument panel, but that doesn't mean your lights are on. From dusk until dawn and in all bad weather, push the button to turn on your lights or make sure AUTO is selected on your light knob/button/switch. Look for the green headlight on your instrument panel if you're unsure. But driving in the dark with just your DRLs and your lights off should be grounds for a stiff fine or loss of license as it is beyond dangerous to pedestrians and other drivers. Second, you need to be able to see us. That means get the snow and ice off of your windows and roof of your car before setting off. Keep in mind that the snow on your roof will blow onto your back window so clean it off before driving. Use your rear window and side mirror defoggers. Make sure your wipers are in excellent condition. Lastly, remember that many, many drivers have dashcams and will show if you're driving without lights on and if you couldn't fully see out of your car and you'll be at fault. So take a few minutes to clean things off and don't be stupid out there!