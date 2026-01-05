What Advice Do You Have For Fellow Drivers In The New Year?
Most Americans have probably made their first commute to work in 2026 by today. It's often the return to normalcy moment after an eventful holiday season. While we might have a New Year's resolution or two to improve ourselves, we quickly remember that the other drivers on the road need to improve their driving before anything else. A scientific study has shown that most people don't even try to achieve their resolution after three months, so let's try to flip the concept on its head this year.
What advice do you have for your fellow drivers? It might be a new year, but you already know you'll be dealing with the same frustrations. Are you tired of people not using their turn signals? They are essentially rogue actors on any highway, as you keep them at arm's length to avoid being caught off guard by the next sudden lane change. Don't get started with intersections. If you make a turn at an intersection without signaling, your car should be showered in a blizzard of tickets like a ticker-tape parade down Broadway.
Don't block the damn box
My one piece of advice is to never block an intersection when you're behind the wheel. I've seen it in every city, town and suburb I've been to as a driver or a pedestrian. Some driver just stops at an intersection in the middle of the crosswalk. That extra few feet won't help you get to your destination faster. It's just a massive inconvenience to the people walking across the street. It's even more infuriating when pedestrians get honked at for not making it to the other side in time while maneuvering around waiting cars. The only occasion bit of karma is the reverse of shame when a selfish driver realizes that they're blocking someone pushing a stroller or a person using a wheelchair. Please don't block the damn box.
Please share your advice in the comment section below. Be sure to include your reasoning and your inspiration. You don't have to be coy about shaming those who've been caught in your wrath.