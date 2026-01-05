What Advice Do You Have For Fellow Drivers In The New Year?

Most Americans have probably made their first commute to work in 2026 by today. It's often the return to normalcy moment after an eventful holiday season. While we might have a New Year's resolution or two to improve ourselves, we quickly remember that the other drivers on the road need to improve their driving before anything else. A scientific study has shown that most people don't even try to achieve their resolution after three months, so let's try to flip the concept on its head this year.

What advice do you have for your fellow drivers? It might be a new year, but you already know you'll be dealing with the same frustrations. Are you tired of people not using their turn signals? They are essentially rogue actors on any highway, as you keep them at arm's length to avoid being caught off guard by the next sudden lane change. Don't get started with intersections. If you make a turn at an intersection without signaling, your car should be showered in a blizzard of tickets like a ticker-tape parade down Broadway.