These Are The Pieces Of Car Advice You'd Give To Younger Drivers

Despite what everyone says, the Jalopnik audience seems to be pretty sensible. We asked you to share your most sage advice for younger drivers, and you did not let us down. It warms my heart to see that Jalopnik has an audience that knows how to be respectful and responsible road users. If you want to regain some faith in humanity, or at least in the Jalopnik readership, go back and read through all the other comments.

My colleague Collin answered the question by saying that you always need to wear your seatbelt, which is sage advice, but I think my younger self would benefit from hearing that owning an expensive or cool or fast car doesn't necessarily make you a cool or good person. As an impressionable teenage automotive enthusiast, I often idolized the stereotypical "cool" cars, to the point that I was unreasonably cocky when I got my first car. I bought a 2005 Saab 9-3 cabriolet, and I thought it instantly made me cool, and honestly better than drivers of the German alternatives because I bought the left-of-center car instead of the stereotypical compact luxury car segment. Thankfully life teaches me lessons early and it rapidly developed a catastrophic fault that forced me to junk it and buy a brown 2003 Honda CR-V that humbled me thoroughly. Anyway, these are some of my favorite pieces of advice that you'd offer younger drivers.