Start The Hot Girl Car Service Of Your Dreams With This Pink Chrysler 300 Limo
Let's face it: Stretch limos are kind of boring. Ooh, how impressive, you took a black Lincoln Town Car and made it longer — c'mon, really, is this the best we can do? We deserve more creative limousines, more interesting stretched-out cars to shuttle us to prom and back, and one enterprising Facebook Marketplace seller has finally figured it out: Build a bright pink Chrysler 300 limo.
The Chrysler's proportions actually lend themselves well to limo stretching, with the squared-off front and rear ends working well with the proportions of a limousine. Sure, the high beltline makes for an interior that feels a bit like you're sitting in the world's pinkest bunker, but that's not necessarily the end of the world — Limos really seem best-used at night, so you're not exactly missing out on a ton of natural light here. The wheels, though, certainly need to go if you're going to bring this back into service.
The interior matches the exterior
I can't pretend to know what's going on with the vinyl graphics on the outside — "Party Girls on the Go" makes sense to me, but I'm a little confused as to what "Salon" and "Spa" have to do with car services unless you're really determined to arrive at your haircut in style — but I can say that pink limos are clearly the height of the art form. Stretch limousines are inherently gaudy, absurd, over-the-top vehicles. Why have we been painting them in drab, subtle black for so long?
If you wanted to start a business shuttling hot girls with taste to and fro, this would be the car to use. Fix up the peeling decals, stock up that minibar, and be sure to keep the partition up — no one wants to look at that stock-seeming interior that you'll have to deal with up front. This $20,000 bright pink limo could just be your ticket to a whole new career.