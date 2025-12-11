Start The Hot Girl Car Service Of Your Dreams With This Pink Chrysler 300 Limo

Let's face it: Stretch limos are kind of boring. Ooh, how impressive, you took a black Lincoln Town Car and made it longer — c'mon, really, is this the best we can do? We deserve more creative limousines, more interesting stretched-out cars to shuttle us to prom and back, and one enterprising Facebook Marketplace seller has finally figured it out: Build a bright pink Chrysler 300 limo.

The Chrysler's proportions actually lend themselves well to limo stretching, with the squared-off front and rear ends working well with the proportions of a limousine. Sure, the high beltline makes for an interior that feels a bit like you're sitting in the world's pinkest bunker, but that's not necessarily the end of the world — Limos really seem best-used at night, so you're not exactly missing out on a ton of natural light here. The wheels, though, certainly need to go if you're going to bring this back into service.