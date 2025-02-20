You Need A Pink Suzuki Alto Works In Your Life

Hard truths are rare in the automotive world, but there's one that's unassailable: Kei cars are perfect in every way, and there simply are not better cars out there. We should all be driving kei cars, and the fact that we aren't is an intentional abandonment of perfection akin to staring into Eden's wide-open gates only to turn away. Yet, some genius out there managed to improve upon the best cars we've ever built. It turns out you just have to paint them pink.

Well, maybe you need to do a little more than that. You need the exterior paint to be poorly-applied, you the color-matched interior, AC, and gauges, the titanium-look exhaust and the Advan tri-spokes — this Suzuki Alto Works is built to show us all just how good cars can be. This perfection is out there, we just have to know it and seize it for ourselves.