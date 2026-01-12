Should You Replace Strut Mounts When You Replace Struts?

It's generally a good idea to replace the strut mounts when replacing the struts. Much in the same manner that the struts and shocks should be replaced together (when applicable), you should consider new shock mounts when replacing the old struts in your vehicle. Shocks and struts are two different things, and your vehicle could have one or the other in the front or rear suspension.

What's sure is that struts have a structural housing for the dampers and springs, and everything is held in place at the top by the strut mounts. Those mounts attach to the strut towers of the chassis, while the bottom portion bolts to the steering knuckle. More than providing structural rigidity to the suspension system, the strut mounts help insulate the steering and the cabin from unnecessary noises and vibrations.

If you take a close look at a typical strut mount, it has rubber insulation in the middle, and that rubber is what cushions the blows and insulates the cabin as you drive over bumps. In most cases, strut mounts have bearings that enable the strut assembly to pivot and turn with the steering wheel. Those bearings are also crucial for how the steering feels, how smoothly it turns, and how quickly it responds to your steering inputs.

As is the case with most car parts, the rubber insulation and bearings inside the strut mount will wear out with the struts. And when they do, you can expect a host of annoying symptoms to appear, which is why replacing both parts together is necessary even if the mounts look okay on first inspection.