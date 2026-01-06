Sony And Honda's Afeela SUV Prototype Looks Just As Bland As The Sedan (And Will Probably Be Just As Questionably Priced)

It's been years since we first saw Sony and Honda's joint project, the Afeela 1 electric sedan, but now that the nascent company is finally getting production of the incredibly expensive 1 off the ground, Sony Honda Mobility felt it was the perfect time to pull the covers off its next act: the creatively named Afeela Prototype 2026. It's meant to represent Afeela's second model, a crossover coupe of sorts, and it looks a lot like an Afeela 1 that has been inflated with a bicycle pump. (It also doesn't look like exactly like the SUV that was teased two years ago, which seemed less coupe-y.)

Right now, not too much is known about the Afeela Prototype 2026. After all, it only made a brief on-stage appearance at Afeela's 2026 CES press conference, and the company's press release barely talks about it. SHM, Afeela's chairperson and CEO, gave just two details given about the Prototype 2026 at the conference, according to InsideEVs. It will have more space than the Afeela 1 sedan (no doy, bro, it's bigger), and the company will develop a production model for the U.S. market as early as 2028. That's an incredibly tall order when you consider the Afeela 1 just went into trial production.

Afeela

In a statement, Afeela says the crossover "builds on the core concepts of the Afeela 1," while also offering "greater spatial flexibility and accessibility, aiming to deliver joy and value to a broader range of users." I'm going out on a bit of a limb here, but that last bit makes it sound like Afeela knows it might have made a bit of a misstep by launching its company with a sedan rather than a crossover, which have proven to be far more popular in today's marketplace.