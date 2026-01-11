Does Auto Insurance Cover Broken Car Windows?

The three main car insurance types you'll encounter are liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Having liability coverage means that the insurer will pay for damages or injuries you cause to other people or their cars. It doesn't cover damage the other way around so you'll have to cover the expenses out of your own pocket if your window is broken. Collision coverage takes it to the next level. As the name implies, it will usually cover collision damages to you and your car, regardless of who's at fault. If the damage occurred outside of a collision — for example, if your car was vandalized — collision coverage won't pay for it. This is where comprehensive coverage comes in. It covers damage from just about any source, including, theft, hail, or road debris.

For collision and comprehensive coverage, you'll still need to deal with a deductible. This refers to the amount you need to cover before the insurance pays up. The idea behind deductibles is to lower your overall rate, and in some cases, an insurer can waive it. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly payment, and vice-versa. Liability coverage is mandatory in all U.S. states (except for New Hampshire), and it usually isn't tied to deductibles. Meanwhile, collision and comprehensive insurance don't have any state requirements, and you'll have to go through deductibles to get any use out of them. Regardless, it's important to know the difference, as not knowing the essentials can often be a basis for some of the worst car insurance stories.