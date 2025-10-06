These Are The Most And Least Expensive States To Insure A Car

U.S. drivers are paying a premium to own a car, and insurance prices are among the bills with the most impact. According to data from Bankrate, the average car insurance cost in the U.S. is a huge $2,671 per annum for a full coverage policy, with minimum coverage averaging $806 each year. However, the actual expense associated with insuring your vehicle will differ greatly depending on, among other things, the type of car you drive, your age and driving experience, driving record, personal circumstances, and location. If you live in a state with many high-risk areas for vehicle theft, your premiums will typically be higher than usual, since there's a good chance you could end up being a victim.

The same applies if you live in a city with high population or adverse weather. With bad weather or more cars on the road, the likelihood of water damage or getting in a car accident and filing an insurance claim is high. That's even before you consider the fact that a higher population means there's a greater chance of theft and other costly incidents happening. All this nudge insurance companies to adjust their rates to cover those risks, leading to increased premiums for customers in affected locations.

Beyond these variables, insurance rates are also often influenced by economic factors such as inflation. When there's a sustained increase in the general price level, it affects the cost of repairing or replacing damaged car parts, as well as the cost of medical care for injured people. Hence, your rates will vary from time to time. Here's a look at the states with the most and least expensive insurance costs, based on Bankrate data.