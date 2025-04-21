Elon Musk Allegedly Threatened To Deport Tesla Engineers For Bringing Up Brake Safety Issues: Whistleblower

A former Tesla engineer turned whistleblower who was fired back in 2014 says she and her entire team were threatened with deportation after bringing up brake safety concerns directly to CEO Elon Musk. Cristina Balan, a Romanian-born engineer, was recently successful in throwing out Tesla's arbitration case against her. Her goal is to see Tesla in an open courtroom in an effort to influence corporate policy across the country, the BBC reports.

Balan was heavily involved with the Model S, so much so that her initials actually appear on the sedan's battery pack, according to Electrek. In 2014, she went directly to Muck about safety concerns — saying that the Model S' floor mats could cause some sort of brake safety issue if the accelerator pedal were to get stuck under the mat (à la Toyota's unintended acceleration issue). She claimed Musk chose the supplier based on friendship and not quality.