What's The Best Material For Your Car's Headliner? Here's What To Look For
Modern car design philosophy has changed a lot compared to what it was like in the previous decade or two. Minimalism, ambient lights, large screens, and sustainable materials like polymer and synthetic leather are flooding the market. With aftermarket customization, if an otherwise good car has a terrible interior, you can simply change it to suit your tastes. Many people do this by changing seats, trim pieces, or steering wheels. However, re-trimming the headliner isn't as common of a renovation, despite having a big impact on how the cabin feels.
According to AutoZone, the best all-around material for your car's headliner is foam-backed fabric because of its affordability, ease of installation, and factory look. Additionally, materials like vinyl, polyester, or suede all have their advantages and disadvantages. Choosing a single best option is difficult, as it all depends on your budget, preferences, and priorities. Even so, this detailed breakdown of the most common headliner options should help you decide what to look for.
Headliner options: the good, the bad, and the ugly
Fabric-backed foam is made of a laminated fabric layer that is glued to the roof. It is lightweight and can easily be stretched to avoid wrinkling. Although it is known to resist sagging early on, excess heat can cause the adhesive to weaken, making the headliner droop down. Regardless, most factory headliners rely on this material.
For vehicles in humid climates or for cars that are used heavily, a vinyl headliner is often a better choice. This is because vinyl is extremely durable, easy to clean, and not as prone to malformations caused by bad weather. As such, vinyl is a prime choice for convertibles (as well as some other cool cars with vinyl roofs.) The tradeoff includes a lack of softness, less sound-dampening, and more difficult repairs compared to fabric or suede.
Suede and microsuede headliner materials offer a very texture-rich feeling, which is why they're often chosen for luxury applications. True suede is often the most expensive material while microsuede is cheaper. Regardless, both can be tricky to install because they are difficult to stretch. Additionally, because of that rich texture, cleaning these materials also tends to be problematic.
Polyester is durable, affordable, and stain-resistant. It is completely synthetic, which makes it available with more colors and textures than any other material. The downside is that polyester headliners typically don't feel as soft or as premium as fabric or suede. Ultimately, the best choice for you boils down to what your priorities are.
Taking care of your headliner
To clean your headliner, start with a vacuum to remove loose dirt and follow it up with a dry clean using a microfiber towel. Depending on what it's made of, it's always best to choose cleaning solutions that are intended for that very material. Once you've gotten the right one, spray the cleaner, brush it into the headliner, and dry it all before you start working on more difficult stains. Regular and periodic cleaning will help you avoid having to get rid of old, nasty headliner stains down the line.
Using a steamer is also a good option, but only if you have the necessary experience and are positive that it won't cause any damage. No matter the specific material, it's always best to avoid direct sunlight. If your car suffers from any leaks from the windows, the sunroof, or the front and back windshields, fix them immediately, as not doing so can cause moisture to build up and create mold.
Make sure to fix all small problems (such as partial sagging) before they become worse. Vacuum the headliner every month or so, keep your hands (as well as the passengers') away from the ceiling, use dehumidifiers inside the car, and don't test out new cleaning solutions directly on the headliner. Lastly, it's also a good idea to perform seasonal deep cleaning, especially if your headliner color is light and showing signs of wear.