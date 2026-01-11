What's The Best Material For Your Car's Headliner? Here's What To Look For

Fabric-backed foam is made of a laminated fabric layer that is glued to the roof. It is lightweight and can easily be stretched to avoid wrinkling. Although it is known to resist sagging early on, excess heat can cause the adhesive to weaken, making the headliner droop down. Regardless, most factory headliners rely on this material.

For vehicles in humid climates or for cars that are used heavily, a vinyl headliner is often a better choice. This is because vinyl is extremely durable, easy to clean, and not as prone to malformations caused by bad weather. As such, vinyl is a prime choice for convertibles (as well as some other cool cars with vinyl roofs.) The tradeoff includes a lack of softness, less sound-dampening, and more difficult repairs compared to fabric or suede.

Suede and microsuede headliner materials offer a very texture-rich feeling, which is why they're often chosen for luxury applications. True suede is often the most expensive material while microsuede is cheaper. Regardless, both can be tricky to install because they are difficult to stretch. Additionally, because of that rich texture, cleaning these materials also tends to be problematic.

Polyester is durable, affordable, and stain-resistant. It is completely synthetic, which makes it available with more colors and textures than any other material. The downside is that polyester headliners typically don't feel as soft or as premium as fabric or suede. Ultimately, the best choice for you boils down to what your priorities are.