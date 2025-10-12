How To Get Old, Nasty Stains Out Of Your Car's Hoodliner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you call it a hoodliner, hoodlining, or headliner, it's one of the most neglected parts of a car's interior and, admit it or not, doesn't get much love as the carpets, seats, console, or dashboard. The hoodliner sits under the roof to insulate the cabin from noise, heat, and cold, but it's also an aesthetic part that could make or break the value of your ride.

Dust and dirt can gradually accumulate on the hoodliner, and things get worse if you smoke, have pets, leave dirty gym clothes in the backseat, or frequently eat inside the vehicle. Dirty fingers can also leave smudges, while it's not unusual to find makeup or lipstick stains on areas near or on the sun visors.

As if noticeable dirt and stains are not enough of an eyesore, the hoodliner fabric can absorb odors and stink up the interior. Cleaning leather or cloth seats frequently and vacuuming the carpets will go a long way in making your interior decent enough to live in, but ignoring the months or years of dust, dirt, and grime on the hoodliner can offset an otherwise spruced-up cabin.

I'm guilty as charged, as yours truly hasn't found the time (and patience) to rid my car's hoodlining of dirty finger marks after unclogging the sunroof drains and replacing the motor a few months back. The upside is that cleaning the hoodliner won't cost an arm and a leg in cleaning products. The downside is that nobody said cleaning the headliner is a walk in the park. The damn thing is above you and spans the entire roof, for starters, and you'll most likely strain your arms to reach the dirtiest parts.