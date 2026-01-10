Can You Remove Your Car's Window Tint Yourself?
According to the American Automobile Association, owning a new car in the U.S. costs about $11,577 per year, with maintenance ranking among the largest expenses listed. Understandably, most owners would prefer lowering the associated costs of car ownership. One way to do so is to perform tasks yourself. For certain jobs such as oil changes or windshield wiper replacements, DIY work seems fairly easy. But what about removing a car's window tints?
First of all, removing window tints professionally can cost between $25 and $50 per side window. That said, depending on the vehicle, film quality, and the labor hours, getting the job done could cost a lot more than that. As a money-saving DIY project, you can remove car window tints yourself, but it does require patience, precision, and proper tools. There are plenty of reasons why someone would remove the tints. Tints can be worn out, too light, or too dark to the point that they're illegal. For example, only 13 U.S. states allow 5% window tint. If you'd like to give tint removal a shot, here's what you should know.
Removing car window tints yourself
Make sure to park the car in a safe and secure environment while protecting nearby paint and trim pieces from potential scratches and cuts by covering them. Essential tools include a heat gun, a razor blade, a plastic scraper, and an adhesive remover. If you've ever handled removing bumper stickers from your car, the process is very similar to removing window tint.
Start by using a heat gun to soften the adhesive and make it easier to take off. Choose a corner of the window and patiently maneuver the razor blade's edge between the film and the window to start peeling it off. When you have the edge of the film, always pull slowly and evenly to avoid any tearing. If the film tears off or becomes more difficult to peel, use the heat gun again to help loosen things up. As a general rule, make sure you are not heating any of the surrounding plastic or rubber trim. Once you have the film off of the window, it's time to clean off the adhesive residue left behind.
Spray soapy water across the entire window and let it soak for a short bit. Besides water, you can also use other cleaning products like ammonia or a vinegar and water mix. Regardless, always make sure to use the appropriate safety gear and take precautions if you choose a more aggressive solvent. A plastic scraper is the best option to remove residue since a blade can scratch the glass. Always be patient and methodical, and do not use excessive force.
Alternatives ways to remove window tints
Besides using a heat gun for removing window tints, there are also a few alternatives. For instance, you can also use a hair dryer. It will take longer, but the lower heat makes it less likely to burn you if you make a mistake. It's a similar story with just leaving your car to bake in the sun for a few hours.
You can remove window tints with nothing more than a black plastic bag and ammonia, and this method is recommended for the rear windshield as it does not include a blade and is safer for defroster lines. Cover the outside and inside of the rear windshield with a plastic bag while spraying the tint film with ammonia. Leave it in the sun for around an hour, and when the film is ready to be peeled off, use a gentle plastic scraper. The downside of this method is that it emits ammonia fumes, so it should only be performed in well-ventilated environments and with proper safety gear.
You can also use a steamer to remove window tints. This involves steaming up the windows until the film becomes loose. You typically do not have to use a razor blade for these alternative methods, and that's a substantial benefit as it lowers the chances of scraping and scratching. If you aren't comfortable with performing any of these steps, just take your car in to have someone else work on it. After all, some maintenance jobs are better left to professionals.