How To Remove Bumper Stickers From Your Car (Without Damaging The Paint)

People have been putting bumper stickers on their cars since the 1940s, when a Kansas City screen printer named Forrest P. Gill invented them. Gill got his hands on some adhesive-backed paper and fluorescent paint left over from World War II, and the rest is history. Bumper stickers were first used as a form of mobile advertising for tourist attractions like Marine Gardens in Florida, and then politicians began getting in on the action for the 1952 presidential election, which was the first election in which bumper stickers were used to advertise candidates. Since then they've come a long way, for example, now bumper stickers are used to let Tesla owners tell off Elon Musk.

Yet for as long as bumper stickers have been around (some 80 years at this point), folks have no doubt been trying to remove them. Some folks suggest solvents or soaps, others heat or cold, and most report a little elbow grease is required as well. And whatever you do, go slowly and follow any relevant manufacturer guidelines for solvents and such, since that's the key to avoiding paint damage.

The obvious problem is that bumper stickers are specifically designed to stick to bumpers for the long haul. Worse, the glue has a tendency to break down over time in a way that hardens it and creates an even stronger bond between the sticker and your car. That's why there's really no one-size-fits-all solution for removing them, even some eight decades after the first stickers were stuck to bumpers.