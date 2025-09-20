Why Did Detroit Diesel Phase Out Its Two Stroke Engine?

The Detroit Diesel Corporation originally launched in 1938 as a division of General Motors, and its main purpose was to build a two-stroke engine that would combine power and versatility in a small and lightweight package. The result was the Series 71 engine family that would play a significant role for the United States military in World War II, during which it could be found in tanks, generators, and other equipment.

Other impressive two-stroke Detroit Diesels included the Series 53 that was introduced in 1957 as the first motor from the company engineered for on-road use, primarily in heavy-duty trucks. Engines like these were in such high demand that Detroit Diesel kept them in production right up through the 1990s. That's when the company began phasing out two-stroke engines entirely, shifting all of its efforts to four-stroke mills.

As with many things in the auto industry, the change was essentially about fuel efficiency. More modern four-stroke engines are better able to implement strategies for saving fuel and reducing emissions because of their four separate combustion cycles. Detroit Diesel announced its new direction in 1998 as part of a complete business overhaul under then-chairman Roger Penske. As Penske said in a 1998 press release shared by DieselNet, the shift was a "natural response to the constantly changing marketplace."