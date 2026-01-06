How Old Is Too Old For Your Kid To Use A Car Seat Safely? Here's What Experts Say

Volvo did the world a solid when it invented the three-point seat belt in 1959 and shared the design with automakers for the grand sum of zero dollars. In 1968, the United States required seat belts in all new cars, and in 1971, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) set its first standards for seat belt-secured child seats.

Remarkably, it wasn't until 1985 that all 50 states finally had child restraint usage laws in place — just one year after New York's 1984 move as the first state to mandate that passengers buckle up. The NHTSA estimates that over 11,000 kids under 5 years old have been saved by child restraints since 1975. Now Volvo offers models with built-in boosters, and we're shopping for cars that can easily fit three car seats. The question at hand isn't whether to start using them, but how old is "too old" for your kid to safely use a car seat?

The answer is: It varies. The NHTSA has federal guidelines through age 12, but actual child restraint laws are left to the states, which can contribute to the confusion. Experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) stress that car seat safety isn't just a matter of age — it also depends on your child's size and needs, and whether they're ready to use an adult safety belt.