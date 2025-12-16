How Old Is Too Old To Drive? When Experts Say You Should Hang Up The Keys

Aging, unfortunately, can come with some negative physical and cognitive changes. Activities and tasks that used to be a breeze, can become more challenging. And what used to be a basic task like driving can become overwhelming. Not everyone needs to stop driving in their golden years, and many do just fine behind the wheel. However, there are real concerns with aging drivers, like the senior citizen who nearly drove off a dirt cliff in California. For concerned families with aging relatives who see that story, it might be time to have a difficult conversation. But at what age should you hand over the car keys for good?

According to several experts, there is no set age when everyone should stop driving. Instead, according to healthcare providers like Kaiser Permanente, there should be a more customized approach to the subject, accounting for individual sensory decline, transportation alternatives, and personal feelings. Though they do note that most people drive seven to 10 years longer than they should, and that people "age 70 and older are more likely to crash than any other age group besides drivers age 25 and younger." Kaiser recommends talking to your doctor about health issues that could impede your driving ability, and keeping an eye out for warning signs. Age 70 sounds like a good time to start that conversation, if not a bit earlier.

Harvard Health Publishing (Harvard Medical School) suggests examining indicators useful in determining competence behind the wheel. For instance, frequent honking from other motorists, friends or family choosing alternatives when offered a ride, or worse, discovering mysterious vehicle body damage. They also point out the IIHS-sourced statistics that show more accidents for drivers 80 and older than almost any other group, which is another clear benchmark to keep an eye on.