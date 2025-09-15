These Family-Friendly Cars Can Easily Fit Three Car Seats, According To KBB

If this Kelley Blue Book (KBB) list of three-car-seat vehicles speaks to you, what it likely says is, "there need to be more family-friendly muscle/super/hyper vehicles." Where's the Ferrari Purosangue, Hellcat Durango, or Renault Espace F1 on this list? Admittedly, KBB is looking at safety, not spine-deforming performance, because when you're ferrying kids, you're probably not looking for small and sporty, but rather family friendly. At least, friendly enough to fit the kids in without too much trouble. Can your whole family fit in a Camaro ZL-1? Define "fit."

A vehicle gets extra points if it features the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) restraint system for all three positions. You know this system, it's the one with the tortured acronym that really should be LATFC, which, we must admit, isn't as catchy. It's intended to make it easier to properly secure a car seat, though finding the little anchor bars inside the upholstery is often like helping birth a calf. Fortunately, the tether anchors are generally easier to find.

This list is broken up by type and will go over KBBs preferred choices for minivans, crossovers, SUVs, pickup trucks, and passenger cars. KBB makes a good point worth mentioning up front: take your kids' car seats with you on your car shopping excursion. You want to make sure they fit next to each other with no issues.