How Good Are Volvo's Built-In Booster Seats? Here's What Parents Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As any parent knows, kids grow fast, and their needs change as they enter different developmental stages. While automakers have worked to solve the space issue, as there are family-friendly cars that can easily fit three car seats, Volvo is the only brand currently producing vehicles that come with integrated booster seats. Booster seats are for older children who have graduated from infant and larger child seats and need a little bit of height for the car's seat belt to fit properly.

While laws are different across the states, most stipulate some qualifications that require the use of a booster seat. For instance, kids who weigh 40 to 80 pounds, are below age 8, and are under 4 foot 9.

So are these built-in boosters in select Volvo models any good? Feedback from parents has been generally positive. For example, Kelly Stumpe — aka @the_car_mom on Instagram — was so impressed with Volvo's edition to some of its lineup, she's calling on parents to sign a petition to get more automakers offering built-in booster seats. Volvo's integrated booster was also praised on Reddit's r/Volvo subreddit by vassar888, who said, "My kid loves these seats, and it's incredibly convenient when I need to take one of his friends with us."