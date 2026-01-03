This Red Bull Box Truck Probably Isn't Built For Stunts, But There's Only One Way To Be Sure

If there's one thing Red Bull likes to do, it's set athletes up to do stunts. This includes plenty of feats of performance driving, riding, flying, and uh, almost flying. Sometimes it feels like every Red Bull-branded vehicle will end up the star of its own custom-prepped stunt, which beings us to this Isuzu box truck. Is it, in fact, just some run-of-the mill delivery vehicle meant to shuttle energy drinks around to various grocery stores, delis, and bodegas? Or have we just not found its stunt yet?

I'm not sure what exactly the stunt would be for a Red Bull box truck, but there has to be something. Maybe you can jump it, or drift it through obstacles like those Beam.NG clips I keep seeing on Instagram. Has Red Bull cornered the market for those stunts, yet? Maybe, with this truck, you could make that happen. It's worth a shot, at least.