This Red Bull Box Truck Probably Isn't Built For Stunts, But There's Only One Way To Be Sure
If there's one thing Red Bull likes to do, it's set athletes up to do stunts. This includes plenty of feats of performance driving, riding, flying, and uh, almost flying. Sometimes it feels like every Red Bull-branded vehicle will end up the star of its own custom-prepped stunt, which beings us to this Isuzu box truck. Is it, in fact, just some run-of-the mill delivery vehicle meant to shuttle energy drinks around to various grocery stores, delis, and bodegas? Or have we just not found its stunt yet?
I'm not sure what exactly the stunt would be for a Red Bull box truck, but there has to be something. Maybe you can jump it, or drift it through obstacles like those Beam.NG clips I keep seeing on Instagram. Has Red Bull cornered the market for those stunts, yet? Maybe, with this truck, you could make that happen. It's worth a shot, at least.
Maybe it's less stunt vehicle, more prop
Maybe this Isuzu isn't meant to be the star of the show, but a featured player in someone else's. Do those vertical doors on the side remind you of anything? I think they look quite a bit like garage doors, and I think you could stash a couple dirt bikes in there like the starting grid of a motocross race — swing the doors open, and let the competitors out into whatever environment you've found. Just, maybe put them on electric dirt bikes, because that interior doesn't look well-ventilated.
That's just one pitch for the stunt this truck could join, but there are likely all sorts of things it can do. For just $7,200, don't you want to find out for yourself what it's capable of? There's only one true way to determine whether something's a stunt truck, and that's to use it in a stunt. If it works, congratulations. It's a stunt truck. If not, who knows, you might still get a pretty good Instagram clip out of it.