BMX Rider Kriss Kyle Jumped Over A Moving Formula 1 Car Driving Towards Him

Seeing the success of the final jump is cool, but what interests me even more is the work that went into making this possible. Kyle identifies three factors he needed to get right to make this stunt work. He needed to jump high enough to clear the car as it passes below him. Immediately, he could jump the three feet needed to clear the air intake, but he had to reach about 4.3 feet to clear the rear wing during his descent. A lot of practice and coaching using motion capture technology helped Kyle refine his technique to hit this mark every time.

He also needed to have perfect timing, or else he'd either hit the rear wing or the car would hit him. Kyle had a short 0.2-second launch window to ensure he cleared the car successfully. He enlisted the aid of a friend and a go-kart track to practice jumping over a much smaller moving obstacle, also practicing at an offset until he could nail it consistently.

Finally, he needed a driver he could trust to drive at him the same way every time. Enter 13-time F1 winner and fellow Scotsman David Coulthard. He possessed the skills to be at exactly the right place and the right speed every time. Kyle was in good hands. Despite all this, Kyle still chickened out on his first attempt at the real thing. I don't blame him a bit.