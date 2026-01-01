Here's How Much An Alfa Romeo 4C Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider was a sports car built with normal car components, which could be part of its strong value on the used market. The dual-clutch automatic transmission came from the Dodge Dart. The 237-horsepower engine came from the Alfa Romeo Giulietta. This helped keep the cost down on a vehicle with a pretty costly construction component. The biggest and most bespoke component was the carbon fiber tub, rarely seen on cars at this price point, but it's not exactly a wear item in need of regular repairs.

Consumer Reports doesn't have a large enough sample size to talk about engine reliability when it comes to the 4C, but there seem to be no glaring issues being reported online. Because it shares a transmission with the Dart, however, it's worth noting that there were several recalls for the Dart relating to the transmission. So, as is the case with any used car purchase, it's always wise to get it inspected and to check for open recalls before closing the deal.

Ultimately, you're in pretty good shape if you currently own a 4C. If you're looking to buy one, you might have to wait a while or search auction sites and local classified listings instead. If you look for even older versions of the 4C, there will be more options available, including the hard top, which could be a decent compromise. Either way, if you're looking to add an Alfa Romeo sports car to your garage, the 4C is a great way to do it. Buona fortuna!