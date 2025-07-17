These Are Your Favorite Side-View Mirror Designs

I love to nerd out about car design, especially details that people might overlook or not focus on enough, so earlier this week I asked the Jalopnik audience to tell me about their favorite side-view mirror designs. Ubiquitous for decades and federally required on new cars, these mirrors are the rare safety feature that still allow for some interesting designs. Sadly not as many of you were ready to nerd out about wing mirrors as I was hoping for, but still, there are some great answers here.

Like I said in my initial question post most of the side-view mirror designs that people would probably immediately think of are on supercars or other flamboyant vehicles — my example was the Spyker C8 — but y'all brought up a bunch of normal cars with great mirrors, too. Without further ado, keep reading to see what your fellow Jalops picked as their favorite side-view mirrors, and let us know yours in the comments below if you missed our initial question.