These Are The Cars Our Readers Wish Would Depreciate Faster
Earlier this week, I noted that early Nissan GT-Rs had barely depreciated, if at all, which is something I find particularly annoying. It's been more than 15 years since 2009, and you're telling me the only way I could maybe, possibly, sort of afford a Nissan built back when Obama was president is to buy one with a salvage title? That doesn't seem right. Sure, it's a special, low-volume Nissan built back when Obama was president, so it should cost more than a used 350Z, but that doesn't mean it isn't still annoying to me, personally.
While I was sure many of you shared my frustration, I also suspected the R35 wasn't the only car that y'all wished would depreciate faster, even if it wasn't realistic to expect it to do so. So we put the question to you, and asked what cars you wished would depreciate faster? And wouldn't you know it, we got far more responses than we could possibly include in AOTD. So let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.
Lexus LC 500
I want the Lexus LC500 to depreciate wildly – it's an interesting looking GT with a great engine, and should be more reliable than your average $100k car. But it hasn't particularly dropped off yet, and even the 2nd gen SC (the weird, boring, lumpy one) seems to be holding its value relatively well, so I don't expect an actually desirable car to get more attainable.
Suggested by: Maymar
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick. Used ones cost the same as new ones. Now, a lot of that is because Ford raised the price by 8 grand.
Suggested by: Mark H
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
The Caddy CT4 or CT5 Blackwing with 6speed MT?
It's probably the only thing that I'd new-ish that I'd spend money on.
Suggested by: RattyDatusn
Lexus GX 550
The Lexus GX550. I intend to buy a Certified Preowned, under 50k miles, under $50k, Nori Green Overtrail in three years time. Currently a new one is just under $80k, and a used one is just a little more than that. I need the market to cool down by 2028 if I'm to get into the car I wanna drive into, and through, my 60s.
Suggested by: Papa Chris
Lexus LFA
Lexus LFA. I've been obsessed with it since it was first announced. It looks amazing, sounds even better. It's not the fastest, or the best performance. But the engineering, precision, and design of the thing are just beautiful.
Suggested by: Bossrday
Audi R8 V10
All I want in this world is an Audi R8 V10 with a six speed gated manual shifter. Or really any R8. Even the first model year which is like a 16 year old Audi at this point can be anywhere from 60 to over 100K
Suggested by: Matthew Wakefield
All of them
All of them. A couple years back, I got a Malibu LS as a rental. It wasn't anything special, but it was good enough. Out of interest, I did some window shopping. I figured a used GM would be cheap. It wasn't. For the money of a used Malibu, I would rather get a similar mile/year Camry.
It used to be that a used American Sedan could be gotten with half the miles for less money than a Toyota. And these made them good deals. Not anymore.
Suggested by: hoser68
Teslas
I wish all Teslas would depreciate to the low three figures as soon as they are delivered.
Suggested by: Pernicious BM
Porsche 991 GT3
Porsche GT3, specifically 991 generation. It's insane to me that an 11 year old car is selling for just about MSRP with significant mileage/track time. Unfortunately, with the recent 992 price hikes, I don't see them dropping in price..
Suggested by: Ismail
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
They already depreciate quickly, but I need them to depreciate more – large, full-size AWD luxury sedans. Mercedes S-Class, Genesis G90, etc. There is nothing like a large sedan with a killer stereo for a long road trip. I have a 90 minute freeway commute to work, and a full-size luxo-barge would be just the ticket.
Suggested by: Corey Stringer
Dodge Hellcat
a few:
I'd love a sub-50k mile hellcat for under 35k by now,
a LC500 convertible that was under 50k without a zillion miles,
I want Porsche sports cars to depreciate more like they used to 15y ago,
and I would appreciate it if jaguars depreciated rapidly enough to make them a slightly less awful choice to buy haha.
Suggested by: Nathaniel Kuhn
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
I wouldn't mind if the Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio got cheaper.
Suggested by: Beavis
Acura NSX
1st Gen NSX.
It started to depreciate a little at first. Then it didn't. Then prices did what they did and now I'll never have one.
Oh well!
Suggested by: JBodyBuilder
Lotus Evora GT
Evora GT. Prices are starting to back down from Pandemic highs thankfully.
Suggested by: DLBedford
Alfa Romeo 4C
I was hoping that Alfa's latest effort to import cars to the United States would fail spectacularly and no on would want the oddball little 4C coupe that no longer had factory support and I could get one for $20,000 or so, never happened.
Suggested by: Greg Lemon