These Are The Cars Our Readers Wish Would Depreciate Faster

Earlier this week, I noted that early Nissan GT-Rs had barely depreciated, if at all, which is something I find particularly annoying. It's been more than 15 years since 2009, and you're telling me the only way I could maybe, possibly, sort of afford a Nissan built back when Obama was president is to buy one with a salvage title? That doesn't seem right. Sure, it's a special, low-volume Nissan built back when Obama was president, so it should cost more than a used 350Z, but that doesn't mean it isn't still annoying to me, personally.

While I was sure many of you shared my frustration, I also suspected the R35 wasn't the only car that y'all wished would depreciate faster, even if it wasn't realistic to expect it to do so. So we put the question to you, and asked what cars you wished would depreciate faster? And wouldn't you know it, we got far more responses than we could possibly include in AOTD. So let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.