It's Your Fault Alfa Romeo Doesn't Build Cool Sports Cars Anymore
If you picture an Alfa Romeo in your mind, what kind of car pops into your head? If you're anything like me, it's probably something small, with no roof and slick, sporty stylings. If you look at the cars that Alfa actually sells in America right now, though, the reality isn't much like that at all. This, it turns out, is actually all your fault.
The 2025 Alfa Romeo lineup here in the U.S. includes the Giulia sedan and two SUVs: the Stelvio and the Tonale. There are no convertibles, no two-seater models and, with the exception of the Giulia in its Quadrifoglio spec, nothing very sporty. How un-Alfa.
The Italian automaker is now investing heavily in its range to offer new cars that can be specced as hybrid or fully electric models across its sedans and SUVs. But now, a report from Auto Express warns that the new platform might not mean that a new sports car is on the horizon for Alfa Romeo.
Buy more Alfas
Instead of kicking off this new iteration of Alfa Romeo with an aspirational sports car, the new lineup will instead focus on "mainstream" models, reports Auto Express. This, the company claims, will give it the chance to prove to the Stellantis bigwigs that it can sell cars in serious numbers, as the site reports:
[Alfa's marketing boss Cristiano Fiorio said]: "We have to generate credibility, so do one model every year and prove that we are able to execute that, make it profitable and make numbers which are acceptable for the investment. Once we have a track record on that, then we can dream."
That dream, if you're wondering, is another pure performance car, Fiorio told the site. It's a dream that he claims is shared by the company's executives, engineers and Alfa fans around the world, but it's one that won't materialize until it can sell more cars.
An electric Alfa Romeo
In order to muster up more sales, Alfa Romeo will offer its next generation cars on a shared platform that can run on electric power or with a hybrid powertrain. The "huge investment" that's gone into this new platform will underpin the new Stelvio, which will launch this year, and the next-generation Guilia that will follow in 2026.
This could mean that, by the time sales ramp up, Alfa will have the technical know-how to put together a real flagship electric sports car that could compete with new performance EVs in development from the likes of Alpine, Lotus, and Caterham. The company isn't giving anything away, though, and instead said that "flexibility is key" when it comes to developing an aspirational model such as this.
The last flagship sports car from the Italian brand was the 33 Stradale, which was offered with a V6 motor or as an EV. Alfa made just 33 of the cars, and they all sold out months ago.
Sales heading the wrong way
Of course, whether it runs on batteries or gas, the development of a new Alfa sports car is a moot point if sales don't kick up a few gears for the Italian brand.
If 2024 is anything to go by, then it might not be worth holding your breath for a new flagship. Over the course of the year, Alfa sold just 8,865 cars here in the U.S., which marked a 19% drop compared with a year previously.
This isn't the kind of trend that would lead to an adorable new sports car from Alfa Romeo, so I'm gonna need you all to hustle and buy an Alfa, OK? If you need a little push to encourage you down to your local Alfa dealer, then check out our review of the Giulia, which is one of the best driving sports sedans on the market today.