It's Your Fault Alfa Romeo Doesn't Build Cool Sports Cars Anymore

If you picture an Alfa Romeo in your mind, what kind of car pops into your head? If you're anything like me, it's probably something small, with no roof and slick, sporty stylings. If you look at the cars that Alfa actually sells in America right now, though, the reality isn't much like that at all. This, it turns out, is actually all your fault.

The 2025 Alfa Romeo lineup here in the U.S. includes the Giulia sedan and two SUVs: the Stelvio and the Tonale. There are no convertibles, no two-seater models and, with the exception of the Giulia in its Quadrifoglio spec, nothing very sporty. How un-Alfa.

The Italian automaker is now investing heavily in its range to offer new cars that can be specced as hybrid or fully electric models across its sedans and SUVs. But now, a report from Auto Express warns that the new platform might not mean that a new sports car is on the horizon for Alfa Romeo.