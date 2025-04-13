Chevy's 305 Small-Block Was Way Better Than Everyone Thought

There's an old adage among gearheads that "there's no replacement for displacement." However, in the age of Mercedes' controversial 2.0-liter M139 hybrid cranking out 470 horsepower, that old-school maxim might no longer be valid. Nonetheless, the 45-cubic inch difference between Chevrolet's venerable 350-cubic inch V8 and its smog-era cousin, the lowly 305, still stirs up a lively debate among bowtie fans.

Introduced in 1976, the smaller 305 was seen as a path to increased fuel economy while sharing a considerable amount of parts with the existing 350 small-block to keep costs down. Both engines have an identical stroke of 3.48 inches, but the 305 has a 3.736-inch bore versus the 350's 4-inch bore. There's no question that, price notwithstanding, modern hot rodders will choose a 350 small-block — or better still, an LS — over the airflow-restricted 305 every day and twice on Sunday.

Still, the 305 doesn't deserve the amount of scorn that it receives in some circles. With the exception of most Corvettes and a few trucks, the 305 was General Motor's eight cylinder workhorse throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. It powered the Monte Carlo SS, luxo-barge Cadillacs, and took countless Firebirds and Camaros into battle with archenemy 5.0-liter fox-body Mustangs.