Do Subaru Boxer Engines Require Any Special Maintenance?

All internal combustion engines require some kind of maintenance. (If that's news to you, your car probably needs to be inspected by a mechanic.) But there are different types of internal combustion engines out there. They come in a variety of cylinders, with different types of fuel injection and even different piston orientations.

Piston orientations are what make some engines unique; Subaru is known for its horizontally opposed layout. Also known as "boxer" engines – because the pistons move in and out like a boxer's punches — this setup allows Subaru to mount the engine lower in the car because it is wider than it is tall, making it flatter than a typical V setup. This helps lower the overall center of gravity, which can improve handling. Because of this configuration, it shouldn't be a surprise that a boxer engine is also referred to as a flat engine, similarly to a flat-six in a Porsche.

But does this layout require any special maintenance? Simply put, no, there's nothing unique about the boxer that requires special maintenance. But you should follow the maintenance schedule, which shows that the engine requires servicing more frequently than you might expect.