Authorities Seize $40 Million MotoGP Bike Collection From Fugitive Olympian-Turned-Drug-Kingpin

When snowboarders cross borders for fresh powder, they're typically heading on a trip to the Alps or the Andes. Trafficking cocaine isn't high on the list of priorities. Ryan Wedding competed as a snowboarder for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics. He's now an alleged international drug kingpin. Mexican authorities seized a collection of motorcycles believed to be owned by Wedding last week. From the photos shared, most of the bikes were race-ridden machinery used in MotoGP. The collection is estimated to be worth $40 million. This comes just a month after Wedding's one-of-six Mercedes CLK GTR Roadster was seized by the FBI.

This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI's Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding. This successful seizure is a result of... pic.twitter.com/yessXdMYDV — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) December 29, 2025

The fleet of 62 racing motorcycles was discovered and seized during the execution of search warrants at four locations across Mexico City and the State of Mexico, according to ABC News. The impressive collection features numerous bikes used by Ducati Corse, the manufacturer's factory MotoGP team. The Ducati Desmosedici motorcycles were raced by notable names such as Loris Capirossi, Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Iannone, and Andrea Dovisioso. The non-Ducati bikes are just as valuable. Authorities also took a Suter MMX2, used by Marc Márquez during his title-winning Moto2 campaign in 2012, and an Aprilia RS125, ridden by Valentino Rossi during his title-winning 1997 125cc season.