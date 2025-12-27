The Electric Stark Varg Sets 22,000-Foot Altitude Record

The Stark Varg EX may have been banned from the top of the X Games podium, but Jiri Zak had his sights set much higher: the Andes. Together, they have tentatively set a new Guinness World Record, taking the electric enduro bike to 22,050 feet up Chile's Los Ojos del Salado, according to RideApart. Official verification and record submission are still in progress, which usually takes some time to complete.

Zak is no stranger to high altitude record attempts on motorcycles. In 2020, he rode a KTM 450 EXC-F up to 21,476 feet at the same location, setting a new record at the time, according to ADVRider. That KTM, as well as Zak himself, had to contend with the severe lack of oxygen so high up, less than half as much as at sea level. The electric Stark had no such issues because it doesn't need air for propulsion, generating its full power at any elevation, but Zak still had to breathe, as well as expertly ride where no rider had gone before, picking his way through steep, rocky terrain up the side of an active volcano. This isn't Pikes Peak, but where they're going, they don't need roads.