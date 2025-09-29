5 Years And 4 Arm Surgeries After Nearly Career-Ending Crash, Marc Marquez Is MotoGP Champion Once Again

Marquez could have retired, and still been remembered as a great whose career was cut short by a tragic injury. Instead, he moved to Ducati — first on the Gresini Racing satellite team alongside his brother Alex, and then on a factory bike for 2025. That factory bike proved dominant for him this year, even as teammate Francesco Bagnaia struggled, and yesterday Marc finally proved that he's still the racer he ever was. Perhaps even better than ever, with more determination and conviction under his belt than he had when he won his first MotoGP title at just 20 years old.

Marquez didn't win yesterday's race at Motegi, but he won the points needed to secure his championship lead — a lead already guaranteed against nearly all competitors save his brother. Hearing him scream and cry as he passed the finish line, watching his fellow racers congratulate him, truly felt like a comeback years in the making. Marquez earned that victory, he fought for it, and by god he deserved it.