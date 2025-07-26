Here's What All Those Buttons On An F1 Steering Wheel Do

Modern Formula 1 steering wheels are more complicated than the U.S. tax code. Operating all the buttons and switches while navigating a race course is like conducting an orchestra, except that conductors don't fear hitting a wall at 200 mph if they fail to bring in the bassoons on time. Juan Manuel Fangio didn't have this fighter-jet array of buttons, so why all the controls? And given the variety of shapes, shouldn't it really be the F1 steering squircle, yoke, or butterfly?

Well, all those buttons and shapes do have a purpose, and there's nothing superfluous. Though wheels and buttons differ, common controls include the drag-reduction system (DRS), pit-lane speed limiter, "Pit Confirm" (to alert the team about impending pit stops), front/rear brake balance, shift to neutral, "Race Start" to deploy maximum power at the beginning of a race, the radio for calling the team, HPP rotary dials to change energy management, differential torque transfer adjustment, increase or decrease engine braking, mark data points, and funnel hydrating fluids into the driver's mouth. Paddles shift gears and engage the clutch.

There are also "Skip 1/10 Preset" and "Accept" buttons that operate various sensors, Strat dials for specific combinations of settings, and menu rotary dials to control the screen, which shows info such as lap times, speed, and settings. Depending on the manufacturer, the screen might be mounted to the wheel or, as is the case with the Williams Racing team, on the dash to reduce rotational mass. Mercedes even developed a trick F1 steering system where the driver could push or pull on the wheel to alter the toe angle, but it was banned even faster than the Dodge Daytona from NASCAR, lasting a single season in 2020.