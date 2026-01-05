Here's How Much A 2020 Mazda CX-3 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Mazda CX-3 lived a short life in the automaker's U.S. lineup. During its 2016-to-2021 model year run, the subcompact crossover competed against rivals like the Subaru Crosstrek and Chevrolet Trax. Then, internal competition arose with the 2020 launch of the CX-30, which Jalopnik called a lower-budget Porsche Macan. This newer model became the automaker's sole entry-level SUV when the CX-3 was axed for 2022.

Despite the CX-3 joining the annals of discontinued nameplates, you'll still find examples for sale on the used car market. This is when depreciation becomes a buyer's friend. In the case of a 2020 Mazda CX-3, shoppers can expect a 38% to 40% loss in value from the original MSRP. That's a midrange number compared to category rivals that include the Subaru Crosstrek and Hyundai Kona.

Looking at 5-year-old cars can be a smart buy for used car shoppers. Examples from 2020 usually have experienced enough depreciation to make them less than new, while still having elements of modernity (infotainment and safety systems). We looked at data from iSeeCars and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) to see how the 2020 Mazda CX-3 stacks up. Of course, the 2020 model year was filled with many competitors in this category. So, we dove into the numbers for same-year challengers, including the Ford EcoSport, as well as the HR-V, Trax, Crosstrek, and Kona. Where are the Toyota C-HR, Nissan Kicks, and Kia Soul? They're not on the list because these models weren't available with all-wheel drive, which was available on the CX-3 and the others.